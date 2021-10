Carmel — The Indianapolis Colts are hosting a special event for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Festivities start at 11 a.m. at Carmel’s Midtown Plaza. Attendees will have a chance to meet the cheerleaders, sample food and drink specials from local restaurants and food trucks, check out the Colts in Motion exhibit and test their skills at the Play 60 Zone.

