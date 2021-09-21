Colts mascot Blue surprises FOX59 morning crew with some pie…in the face

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts mascot Blue is a bona fide hit on TikTok! His dozens of hilarious and zany videos have racked up more than 33 million likes and 3 million followers.

For his latest video, Blue enlisted the help of Angela, Lindy, and Jim from the FOX59 morning team.

But Blue had something cooking up his sleeve when he walked into the studio. We’re talking about pie.

Blue served Angela, Lindy, and Jim some classic pie in the face!

They were pretty good sports about it, even though Angela said it took several showers to get the smell of shaving cream out of her hair.

Check out some of our behind the scenes photos!

Here comes Blue. Watch out, Lindy!

Too late!

Clean up in the studio!

Blue got Jim too!

What a good sport.

Here’s a towel, Jim.

How about some pie for breakfast, Ang?

Yum!

“Is this my life?”

Pie really does bring people closer together.