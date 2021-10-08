Colts surprise Lindy Thackston ahead of her surgery Monday

Indianapolis — On Monday, FOX59 anchor Lindy Thackston will have surgery. Last year, Lindy was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020. She had 5 surgeries, 15 radiations, and 25 rounds of chemotherapy. Lindy came back to work in May, but she recently learned the cancer metastasized to her left lung and she will need surgery to remove it.

Today, the Indianapolis Colts surprised Lindy ahead of her surgery, giving her a personalized 59 jersey with her name on it.

You can learn more about Lindy’s inspirational battle with cancer by visiting her website.