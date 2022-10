All month long, the Indianapolis Colts are raising awareness for those fighting cancer through its ‘Crucial Catch” initiative. Since 2009, Crucial Catch has raised more than $24 million dollars and has impacted more than one million people.

Colts V.P. of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton, joined FOX59 this morning to share what the team has planned. And — of course, our good friend Blue, joined us, too!

To learn more about the Colts” ‘Crucial Catch’ mission, click here.