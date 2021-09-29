Comedian Mike Epps holds comedy special taping in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS– If you were born and raised in Central Indiana you probably know who Mike Epps is. The Indy native is a well-known standup comedian and actor. The star’s resume includes “Def Comedy Jam”, and movies like “Next Friday” and “The Hangover.” He’s also currently the star of the hit Netflix show “The Upshaws.” In November Mike will be putting the national spotlight on Indy when he films his next Netflix comedy special from the historic Madam Walker Theatre. For more information on tickets, click here.

