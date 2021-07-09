INDIANAPOLIS– Comedian Patricia Williams, better known as Ms. Pat is also an author, podcaster, and actress. This August, her multi-cam sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” will premiere on BET+. The show is based on her own life and tells the story of a former convicted felon turned
suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. They then move to middle America. She’ll be performing at the Helium Comedy Club July 15-17.
Comedian Ms. Pat heads to Helium comedy club
