Companies look at expanding remote working

INDIANAPOLIS– If you have to be on a zoom call for work, you might as well do it sitting by the ocean with your feet in the sand, right? That’s what Aruba’s tourism industry thinks. They are welcoming travelers to work remotely from their shores for up to three months. The idea leads to a serious conversation about what Indiana companies will do about remote-work arrangements for employees once the pandemic ends.

We talk to Rebecca Ellis, managing director of performance lab at First Person Advisors, and Nicole Bickett, vice president of talent at Indy-based tech firm Springbuk.