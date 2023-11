Even dogs are feeling under the weather as we head into winter. A new kind of bacterial infection could be causing your canine to feel sick. The infectious respiratory disease was first detected among dogs a few months ago — and now it’s spread to at least 5 states. Dr. Rachael Campbell, veterinarian and medical director for Pet Wellness Clinics, joined Daniel in the studio to share more about this mysterious illness. For information about Pet Wellness Clinics, click here.

