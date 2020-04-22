Confusion during possible home confinement for inmates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While governors consider opening their cities back up, nursing homes and prisons continue to be hot spots for COVID-19.

More than 160 people have lost their lives in Indiana nursing homes but getting numbers from our jails and prisons has been more difficult. Attorneys have told us they are struggling to find out if testing is being performed. FAMM president Kevin Ring is so concerned with what he is seeing he wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr and spoke with White House Officials.