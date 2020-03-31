Connecting during the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We continue to emphasize how important maintaining your mental health is during the current pandemic.

In our latest chat with mental toughness expert and former US Marine Eric Rittmeyer, he focused on how we can use this time of uncertainty as a learning tool and why it is so important to help one another right now.

"When we have these catastrophic events, there really is some positive that comes out of it. It really gets us back to the basics," said Rittmeyer. "We all bleed the same red, so it is kind of a way to get to knowing we are all going through the same thing together."

Rittmeyer also said building lasting relationships can even help people with their cardiovascular health.

He said now is an important time to reach out and connect with a friend, family member or even a stranger.

"This is an opportunity for us to show that we really can care for each other. love each other and get back to our roots again," said Rittmeyer.

Watch the interview to hear what Rittmeyer had to say about using this time to rekindle strained relationship in our lives.