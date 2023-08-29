Jupiter Flights is Indiana’s largest hot air balloon festival and this year they’ll have more than 40 balloons for guests to enjoy.

There are a total of four events throughout the weekend – two ticketed events and two free events. Friday and Saturday night guests will be able to come out 6 to 10 P.M. to see the balloons fly and a balloon glow.

Saturday and Sunday morning there will be FREE events where folks can come out in the morning to watch the balloon competitions and races starting at 7 A.M.

For more information or to get your tickets for events that require them, click here.