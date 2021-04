HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Do you love the idea of camping as a family, but aren’t sure where to start? Conner Prairie’s got the perfect solution if you’re a beginner or just need a refresher. The staff will teach you basic camping skills in a fun outdoor experience that includes spending the night in a tent on their grounds.

Zach White is the senior manager of camps and recreation. He explains the new initiative.

For more information, head to their website.