Did you know Americans on average drink around 30 gallons of beer each year? That isn’t much different from back in the 19th century! Beer is the oldest known created beverages, with recipes recorded as far back as 7-thousand years ago.

To celebrate the history of beer – Conner Prairie has partnered with Sun King to brew a special batch of historically-inspired beer and you have a chance to try it at this year’s Conner Prairie “History On Tap” Beer Festival!

Kim McCann, program developer at Conner Prairie, and Dave Colt, Sun King Co-Founder and Brew Master, joined FOX59 Thursday morning to tell us more.

