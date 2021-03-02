Container Store gives tips on cleaning out closet

INDIANAPOLIS– One of the biggest things we often tackle while spring cleaning is the closet. It can be a disaster for a lot of people. Perhaps now is the time to embrace the idea that less is more. Letting go of things that are weighing you down can be liberating and inspiring and it’s not that hard once you make up your mind to do it. Kelly Vrtis is a custom closet designer for the container store. She has easy ways to get started. For more information on supplies to organize, head to their website.