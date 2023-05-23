INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re planning to head to the track for the 107th running of the Indy 500 you will surely need something to eat!

Masterchef winner and local chef Kelsey Murphy joins the FOX59 morning team with a taste of her IMS menu.

Bacon Jam Loaded Tater Tots

Bacon Jam (Chef Kelsey Murphy)

Ingredients

1/2lb bacon sliced into lardons

1 medium red onion, small dice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2tsp chili powder

1/4tsp pepper

1/4tsp salt

1/8tsp cayenne

3T maple syrup

1/4c apple cider vinegar

1/4c dark brown sugar

Directions

In sauce pan over medium heat cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towel-lined plate reserving fat in pan. Turn heat to low and add onion. Caramelize about 15 minutes until dark and soft. Add in garlic and spices and cook for 30 seconds. Add bacon back to pan along with syrup, vinegar, and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat for 6-8 minutes until thickened. Will continue thickening once cooled. Can be kept in an airtight contain in fridge for 2 weeks!

Menu for Inspo

Menu for Inspo stand at Indy 500 (Chef Kelsey Murphy)