A cold front has passed through downtown, as showers continue to fall in spots statewide. Expect a cloudy, unsettled day, while showers will continue off and on through the afternoon and evening. Along with the showers, chillier air is now working back in Indiana. Our high has already occurred for the day but temperatures will likely bump back into the middle 50s for late afternoon.

Showers will linger this evening but mainly for the southeastern part of the state, while temperatures continue to slip into the lower 40s before sunrise. Dry time is expected this evening for downtown Indianapolis but chilly.

Saturday will bring some limited sunshine before a few showers redevelop during the afternoon. Expect a cool and breezy day, while the summer-feel takes a break!

Sunday brings additional sunshine with some clouds returning at times in the cooler flow but no rain expected to end the weekend. The cooler flow will linger into the workweek, as temperatures remain well below seasonal levels.