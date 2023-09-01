Thursday, August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day. Sadly, many of us know people coping with addiction. For some of us, our own family members are in the grips of an addiction they can’t shake.

It’s a situation physician assistant Lisa Gennosa knows all too well. Her son’s battle with addiction inspired her to write a memoir titled Incurable Hope. It’s a survival guide of sorts for coping with a loved one’s addiction.

Lisa joined FOX59 live to talk with us about her son’s struggle and how she learned to cope.