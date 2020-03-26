COVID-19’s impact on real estate market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on virtually every aspect of our economy including real estate.

John Murphy with MJW Financial spoke to Fox 59 about all the changes and how they affect both buyers and sellers.

Murphy said the demand for home is high as ever.

"It's more important than ever to do your due diligence and be prepared to buy," explained Murphy. "What a lot of people think is they're sitting on the sidelines in fear rather than taking and being methodical in their preparation which would be getting pre-approved for a mortgage and talking to a local real estate professional."

