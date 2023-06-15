INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is just around the corner and many families are working to come up with a special celebration for their dads.
A local bartender at St. Elmo Steak House, Matt Gillen joins the FOX59 Morning team to share some recipes for drinks to celebrate the holiday.
Bermuda Triangle
Ingredients
- 1 oz Woodford Reserve
- 1 oz Aperol
- 1 oz Pineapple Amaro
- ½ oz lemon juice
- 1 lemon peel
Directions
- Add all ingredients except lemon peel in a mixing glass with ice.
- Shake vigorously
- Strain into a chilled martini glass and finish with a lemon peel
Pop’s Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2oz Rare Saint Rye
- 2 dashes Jerry Thomas Bitters
- 1 Orange Wedge
- 1 splash simple syrup
- 2 Luxardo Cherries
- Orange Peel Garnish
Directions
- Muddle orange wedge in mixing glass with simple syrup
- Add Rye and bitters
- Strain over an ice sphere in a rocks glass
- Garnish with an orange peel and Luxardo cherries