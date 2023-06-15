INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is just around the corner and many families are working to come up with a special celebration for their dads.

A local bartender at St. Elmo Steak House, Matt Gillen joins the FOX59 Morning team to share some recipes for drinks to celebrate the holiday.

Bermuda Triangle

(Courtesy of St. Elmo Steak House)

Ingredients

1 oz Woodford Reserve

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Pineapple Amaro

½ oz lemon juice

1 lemon peel

Directions

Add all ingredients except lemon peel in a mixing glass with ice. Shake vigorously Strain into a chilled martini glass and finish with a lemon peel

Pop’s Old Fashioned

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (Courtesy of St. Elmo Steak House)

Ingredients

2oz Rare Saint Rye

2 dashes Jerry Thomas Bitters

1 Orange Wedge

1 splash simple syrup

2 Luxardo Cherries

Orange Peel Garnish

Directions

Muddle orange wedge in mixing glass with simple syrup Add Rye and bitters Strain over an ice sphere in a rocks glass Garnish with an orange peel and Luxardo cherries