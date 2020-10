INDIANAPOLIS - The city of Kokomo has started running ads, recruiting new police officers to its department. The ads air in both South Bend and Indianapolis. Some people think it is a solid marketing campaign, while others are questioning the timing - especially when Rick Snyder, President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Indianapolis, says morale within IMPD is at an all-time low.

FOX59's Angela Ganote spoke with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout about the ad.