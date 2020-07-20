Crime Stoppers wants to create a better and safer Central Indiana

Central Indiana and the nation is dealing with a social justice movement that has led to a lot of distrust of police departments.
We’re all facing tough questions about racism and how we can make a better public safety system that gives a voice to those who often go unheard.
Crime Stoppers wants to help the community to create a better and safer way of life. The director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana joined us this morning to talk about their initiative.

