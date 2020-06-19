Crispus Attucks valedictorian relies on faith to go above and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS — Becoming a class valedictorian is no easy feat, and when you are involved in over a dozen clubs and organizations in and out of school, it’s even harder.

Faith Harrington recalls how she was able to balance it all.

“I pray all day,” she says. “I pray all the time. I pray about anything. It’s just like having a conversation with God.”

The path for Faith wasn’t easy, and that conversation was often ongoing.

“So many nights when I say, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do it,’ but I pray and I get through it.”

Not only was she named valedictorian, but she was also class vice president, a member of the Indianapolis Public Schools student advisory board, a JROTC sergeant, and a Future Center Student Ambassador. That list just scratches the surface.

Outside of school, she works as a certified nursing assistant and is a member of the IU Health advisory board.

You could say Faith relies on faith to be able to give her all in every situation.

That involvement may be part of the reason she was angry about the news she received back in March.

“I was actually at work, and I had to go on break to calm down,” she recalls.

She received the news that she and the rest of her class would end their high school journey at home.

The pandemic threatened to rob her of the goal she worked so hard to achieve.

“Before I even went to high school, I was like, ‘I want to be valedictorian and give a speech at graduation.'”

She didn’t give her speech in front of a packed gymnasium. Instead, she did it in a recording studio.

“This circumstance is not a burden. It’s a blessing,” she reassured her classmates. Standing in cap and gown, Faith looked into the camera and delivered her speech during a virtual graduation.

“I led with just having strength and what will you actually do with your strength because we’re about to step out and be adults,” she followed with a question. “Who will you be?”

So who will Faith Harrington be?

“Faith Harrington wants to be a philanthropist,” she says. “Faith Harrington wants to be somebody that is always in her community, known for making change where change needs to be done.”

One thing she wouldn’t change — even knowing how it ended — her time at Crispus Attucks.

“I’ve just grown so much in the last four years. I just like the person I am now. I think it’s really important to just like who you are.”

Faith heads to Depauw University in the fall.

She has been thinking lately about pursuing a degree in psychology and helping fix the nation’s mental health crisis.

Whatever the endeavor, she is confident her faith and prayer will play an important role.