There’s a special section in Crown Hill Cemetery reserved for our heroes of public safety. Among those heroes who have been laid to rest there are fallen officers Noah Shahnavaz, Leann Breath, Rod Bradway and David Moore. But did you know this section of Crown Hill is only 20 years old? Project Leader Jim Schellinger joined Zach in the studio to discuss the 20th anniversary of the project’s dedication.

