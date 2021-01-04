Cutting down on sugar while still enjoying sweet snacks

Many people are slicing their sugar intake as they try to eat healthier in the New Year.

But as dietitian Kim Galeaz explains, that does not mean you have to get rid of sugar completely.

She shared a sweet recipe that incorporates sugars naturally found in foods while cutting back on added sugars.

Kim’s Chocolate Snack Mix

Kim’s Chocolate Snack Mix, courtesy of kimgaleaz.com

Ingredients

1 cup Chocolate Frosted Mini-Wheats little bites cereal

1 cup Chocolate Cheerios cereal

1 cup Chocolate Life cereal

1 cup chocolate covered peanuts

1 cup chocolate covered raisins

Directions

Toss all ingredients in large bowl. Store in tightly covered container. Portion into ¾ cup servings. Makes 5 cups snack mix (about 6-7 servings.)