INDIANAPOLIS – In observance of National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, The Damien Center will be offering free tests on Saturday, June 26.

Two locations will be open for walk-in appointments from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Damien Center, 26 N. Arsenal Ave

Damien Center @ CAFE, 8902 E 38th St

For more information, click here or call (317)632-0123.