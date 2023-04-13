Looking to try a new restaurant? April 20th is the perfect day to do it. More than 75 local restaurants, bars, and breweries are participating in the Damien Center’s ‘Dining Out For Life’ fundraising event! All participating businesses donate a portion of their sales that day to the Damien Center.

Stephen McCoy, Vice President of Donor Relations for the Damien Center, joined FOX59 this morning to show off some of the delicious food you can try next week.

For a complete look at the restaurants taking part, click here.