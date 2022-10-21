The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Daniel Miller shared the recipe his partner, Randy loves to make. It’s a chicken taco casserole.

Daniel’s (Randy’s) Chicken Taco Casserole

Ingredients

Chicken breasts – You can cook and shred your own, use leftovers or shred a grocery store rotisserie chicken.

You can cook and shred your own, use leftovers or shred a grocery store rotisserie chicken. Olive oil – Extra virgin olive oil and regular olive oil work best. You could use light olive oil, but its taste is much milder.

– Extra virgin olive oil and regular olive oil work best. You could use light olive oil, but its taste is much milder. Onion – Dice up a red onion or any onion you might have on hand.

– Dice up a red onion or any onion you might have on hand. Spices – Chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt

– Chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt Black beans – Drain and rinse them if using canned beans.

– Drain and rinse them if using canned beans. Corn – It can be canned corn or frozen or potentially even fresh corn.

– It can be canned corn or frozen or potentially even fresh corn. Rotel – This convenient blend of diced tomatoes and green chiles add so much flavor.

– This convenient blend of diced tomatoes and green chiles add so much flavor. Tomato sauce – Use plain tomato sauce and avoid Italian-flavored sauces.

– Use plain tomato sauce and avoid Italian-flavored sauces. Chicken broth -Chicken broth helps to make the saucy filling.

-Chicken broth helps to make the saucy filling. Flour tortillas – Flour tortillas hold up better than corn tortillas in this recipe, but you could use corn ones if needed.

– Flour tortillas hold up better than corn tortillas in this recipe, but you could use corn ones if needed. Cheddar Cheese – Lots of shredded cheese for the ultimate yum factor. Feel free to substitute a cheddar blend or Mexican blend.

Instructions

Make the sauce. Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees F. As the oven heats, grease or spray with a non-stick spray, a 9×13 inch casserole dish.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and add the onions. Saute the onions until they are softened. This is usually about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add in the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, black beans, corn, Rotel, tomato sauce, and chicken broth and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes.

Assemble the layers. Start by scooping some of the sauce out into the bottom of the greased casserole dish. Place a single layer of tortillas on top of the sauce. This is about 6 shells, depending on the size of your tortillas.

Spread a layer of the chicken over the tortillas then top with a layer of the sauce and a layer of cheese. Add about 6 more tortillas and repeat the layering steps.

To top it all off, layer with tortillas and a layer of cheese. If you want, you can add additional cheese to the top for extra cheesiness.

Bake and serve. Cover the casserole dish in aluminum foil. Place the dish in the oven and bake at 375 for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the foil and bake an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and bubbling.

