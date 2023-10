INDIANAPOLIS — Daptoberfest is a free event to highlight black owned businesses and give platforms to those who might not have the benefit of a brick and mortar store or a website.

Co-host Tony Styxx, and Jahsan Wright with ‘Die-Fam’ apparel share more details on the black owned businesses attending the event and what the message behind their apparel is.

The event will take place Saturday, October 14th. Click here for more information about the event.