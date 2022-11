A new holiday light show is opening tonight at the Castleton Square Mall. This is the first time Dasher’s Lightshow has been set up in Indy.

Jon Prebish, owner of Dasher’s Lightshow, joined FOX59 this morning with more information on the new display.

You can use code “FOX59DASH” for 15% off if you buy your tickets through Sunday, November 27th.

To purchase tickets to Dasher’s Lightshow for anytime during the season, click here.