Many may not know that the #1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 is Fentanyl overdoses.

Local Indianapolis DEA agent, Michael Gannon joins us in the io to share the significant dangers that can come from the drug epidemic and proactive ways to prevent addiction and overdose.

The DEA has recently issued a warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills that look like candy, you can find that information and report here.

Also, Our Angela Ganote has discussed ways to get help with addiction to drugs, you can learn more about that here.