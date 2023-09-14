All eyes are on Detroit as brand new, never-before-seen cars from the “big three” American automakers make their debut. At the same time, the manufacturers and the United Autoworkers Union are trying to hammer out a new contract ahead of a looming midnight deadline. If a deal can’t be made, a strike is imminent. FOX59 Auto Expert Nik Miles joined Daniel live from Detroit with more on what he’s hearing from automakers and some of the American cars being featured at the Detroit Auto Show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction