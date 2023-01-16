Devour Indy Winterfest is back starting from January 23rd until February 5th! Devour Indy has more than 100 participating restaurants offering three-course meals, with some pretty good prices on the menu — and it’s all brought to you by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. The Director of communications and events, Colleen Rose, and Owner of Barbecue and Bourbon join the show to share more about what you can expect! You can visit the Devour Indy website to plan ahead!

