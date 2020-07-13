Watch Live
Digital ‘Encyclopedia of Indianapolis’ project

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis continues the yearlong celebration of its bicentennial, the Polis Center at IUPUI, along with the Indianapolis Public Library and several other cultural organizations, are developing a legacy project.

They are teaming up to create a digital version of the “Encyclopedia of Indianapolis.”

A print version was published in 1994 and was even hailed as a model for urban encyclopedias in its day.

Managing Editor Beth Van Allen explains what the newer, digital version has to offer citizens.

