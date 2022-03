INDIANAPOLIS– Last summer our very own Amber Hardwick traveled to Wyoming with paleontologists from the children’s museum to dig up dinosaur fossils. The scientists have been making discoveries for several years in the so-called “Jurassic mile.”

Now all of their hard work is about to pay off. The fossils they found are about to go on display in the new and improved “Dinosphere” exhibit which finally opens on March 19. We talk to the children’s museum’s director of collections, Chris Carron.