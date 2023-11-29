November is Hospice Awareness Month. It sounds like a heavy topic at the holidays, but it’s important to discuss no matter what time of year it is. There are people in central Indiana who can help guide you through the process. One of them is Madison Wood-Gonzalez. She’s the executive director of Morning Light, a non-profit that helps the terminally ill with end of life care. For more information about Morning Light, click here.

