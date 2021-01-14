Disney on Ice is live for families

INDIANAPOLIS — Families can enjoy the magic of Disney in the live Disney on Ice show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Organizers there are working to make sure the audience stays safe while having a great time.

For example, families will be placed into socially-distanced pods to make sure everyone has enough space.

Not only that, the overall audience capacity will be limited.

Tickets are on sale now until Jan. 18.

To purchase some and learn more information about the show, head to the Disney on Ice website.