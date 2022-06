The Disney Wish has set sail on its Christening Cruise. The cruise ship is the newest addition to the Disney fleet and offers new experiences you won’t find on the other ships. This voyage is just for crew members and the media. One of them is our friend Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travel Zoo. He is onboard the Disney Wish for a three-day trip and shares what the cruise has to offer.

