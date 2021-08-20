Disturbing flyers posted after mask in school vote

INDIANAPOLIS– Disturbing flyers were posted all over Brownsburg this and thrown on the lawn of the superintendent. They showed men in masks holding guns calling school board members “child abusers” and “Marxist scum” because they voted for kids to start wearing masks again.

The president of the Brownsburg school board was one of the men pictured on the flyers. His wife is a local pediatric emergency room physician who is asking you to stop debating the wrong question. We talked to Dr. Mercy Hylton on the impact this has had on her family.