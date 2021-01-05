Ditch the grease with air fried brussels sprouts

Air fryers were one of the hottest new kitchen appliances over the holiday season, and they are a great tool if you are looking to limit the fat in your cooking.
American’s Test Kitchen stopped by Fox59 with a fried brussels sprouts recipe you can make in your air fryer at home.
Air Fried Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients
- 1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Lemon wedges
Directions
- Toss brussels sprouts with oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper in bowl and transfer to air fryer basket.
- Place basket in air fryer and set temperature to 350 degrees.
- Cook brussels sprouts until tender, well browned, and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lemon wedges.