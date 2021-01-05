Ditch the grease with air fried brussels sprouts

Air fryers were one of the hottest new kitchen appliances over the holiday season, and they are a great tool if you are looking to limit the fat in your cooking.

American’s Test Kitchen stopped by Fox59 with a fried brussels sprouts recipe you can make in your air fryer at home.

Air Fried Brussels Sprouts

Air fried brussels sprouts, photo courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen

Ingredients

1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Lemon wedges

Directions

Toss brussels sprouts with oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper in bowl and transfer to air fryer basket. Place basket in air fryer and set temperature to 350 degrees. Cook brussels sprouts until tender, well browned, and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lemon wedges.