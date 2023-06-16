As we enter the summer – you may be counting down the days until your next vacation. But somehow, time off always seems to feel too short for many of us. Research shows that despite 91% of full-time employees and 42% of part-time employees in the U.S. receiving vacation pay – less than half take the PTO time they’re offered. Liz Malatestinic, a professor with the IU Kelley School of Business joined Angela via Zoom to shed some light on why American workers aren’t taking more time off.

