As we enter the summer – you may be counting down the days until your next vacation. But somehow, time off always seems to feel too short for many of us. Research shows that despite 91% of full-time employees and 42% of part-time employees in the U.S. receiving vacation pay – less than half take the PTO time they’re offered. Liz Malatestinic, a professor with the IU Kelley School of Business joined Angela via Zoom to shed some light on why American workers aren’t taking more time off.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now