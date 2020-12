INDIANAPOLIS-- New year's eve is almost here. Some still need some spirits to help ring in 2021 why not stop by Daniel's Vineyard's holiday pop-up shop at the Fashion Mall at Keystone?

We talk to Jessica Flesher, the director of operations and sales for Daniel's Vineyard and winemaker Blake Trobaugh. They explain why they're opening up a pop up shop. For more information, head to their website.