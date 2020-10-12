Documentary changing the way children think about food

The Heartland Film Festival is taking place this week. One of the documentaries being shown focuses on health and education in low-income areas across the nation. It’s called “Generation Growth. An Indianapolis school is featured in the film. A program called Green Bronx Machine has students growing vegetables in their classrooms and it’s changing the way they think about food. The film’s director and the principal for Holy Angels Catholic School joined us this morning to talk about the documentary.

