“Dollars and $ense” financial literacy event

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis Student Business Leadership Academy (SBLA) and 100 Black Men of Indianapolis are teaming up to host a financial literacy event for local students.

The event, called Dollars and $ense, is designed to teach students how to earn and invest money. It takes place Saturday, October 30, from 9-2 at UIndy’s Schwitzer Student Center.

We caught up with SBLA president Elise Paz and Jeffrey Woodard, Chair of the Financial Literacy Committee for the 100 Black Men of Indianapolis to find out more about the program.