Local advocates in Hendricks County hope to teach more people the signs of domestic violence. Sheltering Wings in Danville is offering free training specifically designed for businesses, churches and other organizations. The goal is to train groups on the signs of domestic violence among their employees, clients and congregations. Paige Vanzo, Development Director at Sheltering Wings joined Angela in the studio to explain more. For more information, click here.

