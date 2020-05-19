Don’t be afraid to go to the doctor

Indiana hospitals are fully open for business.

That includes labs, screenings and prevention.

But some people have been neglecting their health, because they’re afraid they might come down with the coronavirus.

Now, many doctors are reaching out to patients, to tell them it’s safe to see them.

Dr. Julia Compton, the CEO of Hancock Physician Network, joined us to talk about the precautions being taken at her office and the options available to you if you don’t feel safe going to see the doctor in person.