INDIANAPOLIS– Many would love to go on a real safari but, that’s not possible for everyone.

On July 31, you can go on one in downtown Indy. We talk to Katie Gibson. She’s the Indiana landmarks heritage experiences manager. Tours begin and end at University Park, 307 N. Meridian St. Tours start at 10 a.m. and go until 12:30 p.m. For more information on tickets, click here.