INDIANAPOLIS — Seven thousand American doctors registered to go to Israel to staff hospitals and clinics after the Israel Hamas war broke out.

150 were chosen, and that includes ER physician Dr. Louis Profeta WITH Ascension St. Vincent.

He shares moments of his experience as well as some of the heartbreak he saw.

This includes visiting the site of the massacre that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

