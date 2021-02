LAGUNA NIGUEL, Cal. — If you’ve tried diet after diet without seeing the results you want, it is time to try something new.

Intuitive eating is all about listening to what your body wants to eat and how it feels based on the foods you give it.

The concept was co-founded by award-winning dietitian Evelyn Tribole and has recently gained a lot of popularity.

To learn more about intuitive eating, you can head to her website.