Drug overdoses reach all time high

INDIANAPOLIS– The nation’s drug epidemic just hit a stunning new record. According to the CDC more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. during a twelve month period ending in April of this year. That’s the first time ever, and fentanyl is driving the staggering number.

It’s up to fifty times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It’s commonly mixed with other illegal drugs like cocaine and meth, and made into pills that look like other prescription opioids.

We talk to Stephanie Anderson, a clinical social worker and the CEO of Recovery Centers of America in Indianapolis, along with Brian Foster, one of Stephanie’s staff members and an addiction peer recovery coach.