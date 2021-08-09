Drum Corps International celebration coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS– If you’ve had a child in marching band you’ve probably heard of Drum Corps International. It’s known as marching music’s major league. Last year’s season had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This season, while shorter than normal, celebrates the return of marching music. It culminates with a three day celebration in Indianapolis starting on August 12.

One of the drum corps taking part is the Madison Scouts, based in Madison, Wisconsin. We talk to drum major Thea Kilbane and Drew Fowler with the horn line.